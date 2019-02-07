Scrummy Mummy Curry Night - Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service

CALLING ALL LADIES! Alexander absolutely loved his Granny's chicken curry, and one of the Devine family's first ever fundraising events involved his very own Scrummy Mummy, Fiona, serving a homemade curry to our earliest local supporters in his old school hall. Today, our Scrummy Mummy Curry Night is one of our most-loved annual fundraising events, returning this year to Chutney Jacks, Bridge Street, Maidenhead on Monday 25th February. Although we now leave the bulk of the cooking to the professionals, Alexander's Granny's homemade trifle is still the star of our dessert table – another of his firm favourites. For £25 per person, you will be welcomed at 7pm with a glass of wine or sparkling elderflower, and sit down to enjoy a catch up with the girls over a delicious Indian dinner and delectable dessert. With amazing raffle prizes also up for grabs on the night, what's not to love?! Book online, or call us on 01628 822 777 to discuss dietary requirements.