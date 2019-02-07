SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Scrummy Mummy Curry Night - Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service

    comments 0
    Scrummy Mummy Curry Night - Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service
    2019-02-25 19:00:00 2019-02-25 22:30:00 UTC Scrummy Mummy Curry Night - Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service 3 Bridge St, Maidenhead SL6 8LR, UK

    Start 07:00PM Monday - 25 Feb 2019

    End 10:30PM Monday - 25 Feb 2019

    Price 25.00 £

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Fionnuala Lawes

    Contact Email FionnualaL@AlexanderDevine.org

    Website URL www.alexanderdevine.org/srummyreg19.html

    CALLING ALL LADIES! Alexander absolutely loved his Granny's chicken curry, and one of the Devine family's first ever fundraising events involved his very own Scrummy Mummy, Fiona, serving a homemade curry to our earliest local supporters in his old school hall. Today, our Scrummy Mummy Curry Night is one of our most-loved annual fundraising events, returning this year to Chutney Jacks, Bridge Street, Maidenhead on Monday 25th February. Although we now leave the bulk of the cooking to the professionals, Alexander's Granny's homemade trifle is still the star of our dessert table – another of his firm favourites. For £25 per person, you will be welcomed at 7pm with a glass of wine or sparkling elderflower, and sit down to enjoy a catch up with the girls over a delicious Indian dinner and delectable dessert. With amazing raffle prizes also up for grabs on the night, what's not to love?! Book online, or call us on 01628 822 777 to discuss dietary requirements.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved