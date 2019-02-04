International Women's Day Celebration

Soroptimist International of Slough, Windsor & Maidenhead, Thames Valley, and High Wycombe and District Clubs invite you to this celebration on Sunday 17th March, 2pm - 5.30pm, in the Desborough Suite, Maidenhead Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead SL6 1RF. Theme: Opportunities for Women and Girls Speakers Include: - Gerry Lejeune OBE, CEO, Berkshire Community Foundation - Hannah Little, Fundraising Officer, Womankind Worldwide - A global women's rights organisation working to improve the lives of women - Alaa Fawaz, Chairman and Raakhhi Sharma, Representative - two schoolgirls from Slough Youth Parliament - Christine Berenger, Detective Chief Inspector, Thames Valley Police on crime issues affecting women in the Thames Valley Adults £5.00, Students £2.00 - includes light refreshments To book your place, email maidenheadiwd2019@gmail.com or call 01753 868785 Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland www.sigbi.org or www.soroptimistinternational.org Inspiring Women, Transforming Lives. See you there!