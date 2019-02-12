Mark Cherrie (Steel Pans) at Marlow

Marlow Jazz Club are excited about their February gig, thought to be one of the most unusual in their 42 year history of live events. It will feature the highly acclaimed and very successful Mark Cherrie Quartet. Leader Mark, from Trinidad, is a brilliant exponent of an instrument rare on the jazz scene – the steel pan, but far from concentrating on Caribbean music, his Quartet’s repertoire covers a wide spectrum, and his best selling new album “Joining The Dots” includes tunes by Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Pat Metheny as well as original material and the traditional folk tune “Scarborough Fair”. One of Britain’s top pianist John Donaldson is a big name in the Quartet along with Eric Ford on drums and Mick Hutton on bass. As part of a national tour the band will be at the Royal British Legion Hall SL7 1NT on Tuesday February 19th at 8.30pm. Admission at the door is £10 but seats or tables can be earmarked in advance by phoning 01628 486571.