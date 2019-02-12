SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Architecture photography exhibition

    comments 0
    2019-02-20 10:00:00 2019-02-24 15:00:00 UTC Architecture photography exhibition Maidenhead SL6, UK

    Start 10:00AM Wednesday - 20 Feb 2019

    End 03:00PM Sunday - 24 Feb 2019

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Lou Griffiths

    Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions

    Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH Dates 20th Feb – 24th Feb 2019 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Ever since photography was first invented, buildings have been a popular source of inspiration. Throughout the 20th century architectural photography became increasingly creative as photographers began to experiment with contrast, light, shadows, textures, reflections and perspective. This exhibition features a powerful catalogue of striking images that depict all aspects of architecture and help us to recognise the beauty that can be found in the smallest of details. ARCHITECTURE is a touring photographic exhibition, created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved