Architecture photography exhibition

Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH Dates 20th Feb – 24th Feb 2019 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Ever since photography was first invented, buildings have been a popular source of inspiration. Throughout the 20th century architectural photography became increasingly creative as photographers began to experiment with contrast, light, shadows, textures, reflections and perspective. This exhibition features a powerful catalogue of striking images that depict all aspects of architecture and help us to recognise the beauty that can be found in the smallest of details. ARCHITECTURE is a touring photographic exhibition, created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750