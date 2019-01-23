An Alpine Symphony -WMSO concert

DVOŘÀK - Cello Concerto STRAUSS - An Alpine Symphony Cello: Akito Goto (WMSO Young Musician 2012) Our gala concert showcases a much-loved concerto and a rarely-performed orchestral extravaganza. But what links Dvořák's lyrical cello concerto and its private grief for a sister-in-law with An Alpine Symphony's epic concept and form? The answer is a love of homeland: the folk melody of Dvořák and the depiction of a majestic and beautiful mountain landscape by Strauss both rely on their composers' love for and evocation of place; a reminder of how significant places are in our lives.