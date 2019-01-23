Stubbings House Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Stubbings House, Maidenhead Garden opening on behalf of the National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities. Parkland garden accessed via adjacent retail nursery. Set around C18 house (not open), home to Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands in WW2. Large lawn with ha-ha and woodland walks. Notable trees incl historic cedars and araucaria. March brings an abundance of daffodils and in May a 60 metre wall of wisteria. Features and Attractions Attractions incl a C18 icehouse and access to adjacent NT woodland. Opening Times March 10, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 Admission: Adult: £3.50 Child: Free Add to calendar May 25, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 May 26, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 May 27, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. Owner Information Mr & Mrs D Good 01628 825454 info@stubbingsgroup.com http://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk How to find us Stubbings House Stubbings Lane Henley Road Maidenhead Berkshire SL6 6QL 2m W of Maidenhead. More detailed directions Accessibility information: A level site with firm gravel paths for wheelchair access. Occasionally gardens may have to cancel their opening because of bad weather or owner issues, therefore, please check www.ngs.org.uk or with the garden owner before setting-out to avoid disappointment.