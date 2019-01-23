Stubbings House Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Stubbings House, Maidenhead
Garden opening on behalf of the National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities.
Parkland garden accessed via adjacent retail nursery. Set around C18 house (not open), home to Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands in WW2. Large lawn with ha-ha and woodland walks. Notable trees incl historic cedars and araucaria. March brings an abundance of daffodils and in May a 60 metre wall of wisteria.
Features and Attractions
Attractions incl a C18 icehouse and access to adjacent NT woodland.
Opening Times
March 10, 2019 10:00 - 15:00
Admission:
Adult: £3.50
Child: Free
May 25, 2019 10:00 - 15:00
May 26, 2019 10:00 - 15:00
May 27, 2019 10:00 - 15:00
Open by arrangement
This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit.
Owner Information
Mr & Mrs D Good
01628 825454
info@stubbingsgroup.com
http://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk
How to find us
Stubbings House
Stubbings Lane
Henley Road
Maidenhead
Berkshire
SL6 6QL
2m W of Maidenhead.
More detailed directions
Accessibility information: A level site with firm gravel paths for wheelchair access.
Occasionally gardens may have to cancel their opening because of bad weather or owner issues, therefore, please check www.ngs.org.uk or with the garden owner before setting-out to avoid disappointment.