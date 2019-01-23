Stubbings House Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Stubbings House, Maidenhead Garden opening for the National Garden Scheme nursing and health charities. Parkland garden accessed via adjacent retail nursery. Set around C18 house (not open), home to Queen Wilhelmina of Netherlands in WW2. Large lawn with ha-ha and woodland walks. Notable trees incl historic cedars and araucaria. March brings an abundance of daffodils and in May a 60 metre wall of wisteria. Features and Attractions Attractions incl a C18 icehouse and access to adjacent NT woodland. Opening Times March 09, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 Admission: Adult: £3.50 Child: Free Add to calendar March 10, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 May 25, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 May 26, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 May 27, 2019 10:00 - 15:00 Open by arrangement This garden opens By Arrangement on the following dates. Contact the garden owner for the opportunity to discuss your requirements for a group or bespoke visit. Owner Information Mr & Mrs D Good 01628 825454 info@stubbingsgroup.com http://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk How to find us Stubbings House Stubbings Lane Henley Road Maidenhead Berkshire SL6 6QL 2m W of Maidenhead. More detailed directions Accessibility information A level site with firm gravel paths for wheelchair access. More about Stubbings House 18th century Stubbings House (not open) and Estate (80 acres) was home to Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands during WW2. The gardens consist of a large lawn area with significant Cedars, ha-ha and vista to farmland beyond. Access is provided through the adjoining retail nursery. A 60 metre wall densely covered with Wisteria in May, faces a long herbaceous border. Woodland walks provide access to 250 acres of the adjacent National Trust Woodland (Maidenhead Thicket). Walks traverse this woodland which include the Iron Age settlement known locally as Robin Hood Arbour and 18th century Ice House located adjacent to the House. Main interest: Spring flowers early April, Wisteria in May, also specimen trees including 250 year old Cedars and massive Araucaria. Occasionally gardens may have to cancel their opening because of bad weather or owner issues, therefore, please check www.ngs.org.uk or with the garden owner before setting-out to avoid disappointment.