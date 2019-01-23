SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • The Abbey Junior School's Secret Garden activity morning

    comments 0
    The Abbey Junior School's Secret Garden activity morning

    Start 16/03/2019 00:00

    End 16/03/2019 00:00

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City Reading, UK

    Contact Name Alison Denyer

    Contact Email marketing@theabbey.co.uk

    Website URL www.theabbey.co.uk

    Explore The Abbey Junior School’s Secret Garden and uncover a world of fun and adventure... Saturday 16 March 2019, 9.30am-12.00pm Children aged 2-5 and their families are invited to a free fun-packed activity morning. Follow our challenge trail and enjoy craft, action and music activities including: - Collect challenge stickers to add to your adventure map - Create culinary delights in the mud kitchen - Meet the minibeasts in the bug hotel Parents are expected to accompany their children throughout the morning. The activities will be both inside and out so in the event of rain there will still be lots to do. Book your free place(s) at theabbey.co.uk/events/secret-garden.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved