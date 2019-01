15th International Conference on Metabolomics and Systems Biology

Euro Metabolomics 2019 will be a platform to investigate recent research and advancements that can be useful to the researchers. Metabolomics is a rapidly emerging field to identify and quantify cellular metabolites of a biological system at a particular point of time by using sophisticated analytical techniques. Most recent innovations covered in the conference are Metabolomic Modelling and Drug Design, Precision Medicine, NMR, LC-MS, GC-MS, Mass Spectrometry, UPLC, and Ion mobility spectrometry analytical methods, Targeted Metabolomics, Biomarker Metabolomics, Cancer Metabolomics, Metabolomic Profiling, Metabolomic Fingerprinting, Lipidomics, Data analysis using Systems Biology approach. Conference Highlight: • Metabolomics • Systems Biology • Metabolomics in Systems Biology • Metabolic Modelling and Synthetic Biology • Computational Methodologies • Plant and Environmental Metabolomics • Pharmaco-metabolomics • NMR-based metabolomics • Mass spectroscopy (MS) based metabolomics • Metabolomics Approaches • Analytical techniques in Metabolomics • Metabolomics Applications • Metabolomics in the field of Oncology / Cancer Metabolomics • Metabolomics in Precision Medicine / Personalised medicine • Metabolomics in Discovering Biomarkers • Metabolomics in Drug Discovery • Metabolomics in Detection of Chemotoxicity • Metabolomics in Nutrition Research • Metabolomics in Pharmaceutics • Metabolomic in the field of Paediatric Medicine • Metabolomics in Various Diseases • Metabolomics in Metabolic Engineering • Transcriptomics and Proteomics • Lipidomics