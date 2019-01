Another chance to hear one of the best youth choirs in the country, in a mixed programme of music for full choir, smaller ensembles and soloists. Taplow’s repertoire ranges from the Renaissance to the present day, so there should be something for everyone to enjoy. Concert in support of Christian Aid. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £10 from 01628 486227 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow.