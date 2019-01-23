Wallis Power - Royal College of Music graduate recital

Wallis Power (cello), Maja Horvat (violin), Craig White (piano). The outstanding local cellist Wallis Power is completing her Master’s studies at the Royal College, and this will be a run-through of her examination recital, comprising music by Ravel, Paganini and Chopin. Lasting approximately 50 minutes, the programme will be followed by tea, cake, and a chance to chat with the performers. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Free entry with donations invited for the musicians. Seats can be reserved from 01628 486227 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow.