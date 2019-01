Chris Ingham (piano), Paul Higgs (trumpet), Marianne Windham (bass) and George Double (drums). Many will remember Dudley Moore as a brilliant comic alongside Peter Cook or from his roles in some rather undistinguished movies. But he was also a very fine pianist and jazz composer. This concert is an exploration of his music and hopefully a rediscovery of that old Dudley magic! In association with Marlow Jazz Club.