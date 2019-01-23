Chiltern Music Academy

A welcome return by the smaller groups and ensembles of our brilliant local independent music centre, which is celebrating five years of achievement and now has almost 600 young people enrolled in a huge range of music-making. The groups performing in this concert provisionally include the Saxophone Choir, Clarinet Choir, Woodwind Chamber Music, Recorder groups, Senior and Junior Strings and the Harp Ensemble. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £7 (concessions for children) from 01628 486227 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow.