A special candlelit celebration of the season of Epiphany - bringing light and festivity after the decorations have come down and normality returns in the long month of January. Seasonal hymns, readings and carols to reflect upon the Christmas story as it moves on to the visit of the Wise Men, the flight to Egypt and Jesus' presentation in the Temple. Music led by the Boys' Choir, Girls' Choir & Men's Choir of Holy Trinity Church. Collection in aid of CANCER RESEARCH UK.