    Verdi's Macbeth (sung in English)
    2019-01-27 19:45:00 2019-03-02 19:45:00 UTC Verdi's Macbeth (sung in English) Ringmead, Bracknell RG12 7PA, UK

    Start 07:45PM Sunday - 27 Jan 2019

    End 07:45PM Saturday - 02 Mar 2019

    Price 22.00 £

    Town City Bracknell

    Contact Name David Douglas

    Contact Email david@douglas.cc

    Website URL http://www.parkopera.org.uk/pages/forthcoming_events.html

    An exciting production of Verdi’s dramatic opera based on Shakespeare’s tragic tale of Macbeth. Witches, cutthroats, ghosts and spirits abound in this story of ambition, murder and madness. With its stream of glorious tunes, bristling with energy and power, gorgeous period costumes, and a superb cast and orchestra, this must not be missed. Sung in English.

