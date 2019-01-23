Verdi's Macbeth (sung in English)

Start 07:45PM Sunday - 27 Jan 2019
End 07:45PM Saturday - 02 Mar 2019
Price 22.00 £
Town City Bracknell
Contact Name David Douglas
Contact Email david@douglas.cc
Website URL http://www.parkopera.org.uk/pages/forthcoming_events.html
An exciting production of Verdi’s dramatic opera based on Shakespeare’s tragic tale of Macbeth. Witches, cutthroats, ghosts and spirits abound in this story of ambition, murder and madness. With its stream of glorious tunes, bristling with energy and power, gorgeous period costumes, and a superb cast and orchestra, this must not be missed. Sung in English.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.
A man and a woman were assaulted with knives and baseball bats by three men on Monday.