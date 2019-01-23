Alan Barnes and Karen Sharp together !

JAZZ AWARD WINNERS LINK UP AT MARLOW Marlow Jazz Club kicks off 2019 with an ambitious booking putting together two British Jazz Award winners for what should be an exciting session. On Tuesday January 22nd, at the Royal British Legion Hall, Alan Barnes will make a rare appearance alongside Karen Sharp. Multi-instrumentalist Alan, playing all sizes of saxophones and clarinet, has a long history of topping various categories in the awards, whilst Karen (pictured) has recently won “Top Tenor Sax”. However she also is proficient on baritone, so at least one “baritone battle” with Alan has been promised on 22nd. The Frank Toms Trio will provide the backing, whilst resident drummer Denis Smith is also bringing his talented daughter Vanessa to provide a few vocals in the second set. Music starts 8.30pm, admission at the door is £10, but as a good crowd is expected, seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.