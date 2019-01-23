Mediumship lecture and painting demonstration with Florencio Anton

The medium and philanthropist Florencio Anton will be in Maidenhead on 3rd Feb, 2019, as part of his UK tour of lectures and demonstration of mediumistic painting. This is a unique event, organised by the Spiritist Society of Windsor and Maidenhead, and hosted at the Maidenhead Spiritualist Church. Florencio Anton is a Painting and Drawing Medium who works under the influence of spirit artists and since 1990 has created over 30,000 works from 110 different artists including Rembrandt, Picasso, Renoir, Van Gogh, Monet, Boudin, Da Vinci, and Malhoa. He often works with his eyes closed and takes between 3 to 20 minutes to complete each painting, depending on the size, theme and artist. All works produced will be auctioned at the end of the session. Money raised will go towards the Mary of Nazareth Community (Comunidade Maria de Nazare) in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, which is part of the Scheilla Spiritist Group, where Florencio works. For more information and tickets, please visit: https://florencio-maidenhead-2019.eventbrite.co.uk