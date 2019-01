We will be performing our traditional Mummers play at the Pinkneys Arms in Pinkneys green on Boxing Day at 12pm. St George fights the Turkish knight to the death and the Doctor and his wondrous horse heal their wounds with the help of Father Xmas,Jack Finney, Molly and Beelzebub. There is a second chance to catch the performance at the Dewdrop Inn on Hurley at 1:15pm