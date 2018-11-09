Breakfast with Santa at Stubbings

Come along for breakfast at Stubbings Café on 15th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd or 24th December to meet the extraordinary Father Christmas. At 8.30 am we will be offering a breakfast for families offering the opportunity to meet with Santa, and receive a festive gift. Tickets will include a Stubbings Full English Breakfast* (or Child Mini Full English Breakfast), along with some cut fruit. A regular hot drink will also be included for the adults, along with a carton of juice for the children. Santa will walk between tables meeting the children and hand out a festive gift to ticket holders aged 2 to 12 years old. Santa will then read a Christmas story to all the children, after which each child will receive an 'I met Santa' certificate. TICKETS ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE - PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO BOOK TICKETS