Breakfast with Santa at Stubbings

Start 08:30AM Thursday - 15 Nov 2018
End 08:30AM Monday - 24 Dec 2018
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Stubbings Nursery Ltd
Contact Email info@stubbingsnursery.co.uk
Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/breakfastwithsanta/
Come along for breakfast at Stubbings Café on 15th, 16th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd or 24th December to meet the extraordinary Father Christmas. At 8.30 am we will be offering a breakfast for families offering the opportunity to meet with Santa, and receive a festive gift. Tickets will include a Stubbings Full English Breakfast* (or Child Mini Full English Breakfast), along with some cut fruit. A regular hot drink will also be included for the adults, along with a carton of juice for the children. Santa will walk between tables meeting the children and hand out a festive gift to ticket holders aged 2 to 12 years old. Santa will then read a Christmas story to all the children, after which each child will receive an 'I met Santa' certificate. TICKETS ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE - PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO BOOK TICKETS
