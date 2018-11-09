Santa's Helicopter Arrival at Stubbings

We are thrilled that Santa will be arriving by helicopter again this year, and there'll be lots to see and do for our 2018 landing... Meet the Reindeer See Santa Arrive by Helicopter - our spectacular arrival never ceases to thrill! Carols with Santa accompanied by the Maidenhead Concert Band. Meet Princesses Belle and Elsa - our lovely princesses will be offering glitter tattoos and a photo opportunity for the kids. Food and Drink - the Cafe will operate a takeaway counter on the lawns offering hot drinks and warm snacks. Barrel & Stone Pizza - create/decorate your own pizza, get Barrel & Stone to bake it for you, then hey presto, it's ready to eat! TICKETS ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE - PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE