December Delights

Start 07:00PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018
End 09:00PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018
Price 10.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Miss Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Concert featuring two local choirs - Jewel Tones and Sapphire as well as woodwind group called My Music and some young soloists. Music will include Skye boat song, Journey to the past, Silent night and Do you hear what I hear? Tickets available from the Box Office at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.
