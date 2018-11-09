SITE INDEX

    2018-12-02 19:00:00 2018-12-02 21:00:00 UTC December Delights Altwood Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4PF, UK

    Start 07:00PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018

    End 09:00PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018

    Price 10.00 £

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Miss Suzanne Newman

    Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

    Website URL www.jeweltones.co.uk

    Concert featuring two local choirs - Jewel Tones and Sapphire as well as woodwind group called My Music and some young soloists. Music will include Skye boat song, Journey to the past, Silent night and Do you hear what I hear? Tickets available from the Box Office at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

