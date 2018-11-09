Monochrome photography exhibition

Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 3QH Dates 21st Nov – 25th Nov 2018 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission The Monochrome format simplifies and strengthens our photographs. We draw attention to what caught our eye. We highlight patterns of light and shadow, or use light falling across a surface to emphasise grainy textures. An effective monochrome is reliant on its composition. A careful arrangement of shapes, lines, textures and patterns can transform your photograph. The photographers featured in this exhibition have utilised the many benefits offered by monochrome photography to produce a very strong, creative and touching set of images. MONOCHROME is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750