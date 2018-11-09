Advent Carols by Candlelight

Start 06:30PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018
End 07:20PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018
Town City Cookham Maidenhead
Contact Name Sara Wood
Holy Trinity Church's annual candlelit service to mark the beginning of Advent. A special way to start your preparations for a Christmas in Cookham. Music led by the Girls' Choir, Boys' Choir & Men's Choir. Collection in aid of CANCER RESEARCH UK.
