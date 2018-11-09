SITE INDEX

    • Advent Carols by Candlelight

    2018-12-02 18:30:00 2018-12-02 19:20:00 UTC Advent Carols by Candlelight Church Gate, Cookham, Maidenhead SL6 9SW, UK

    Start 06:30PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018

    End 07:20PM Sunday - 02 Dec 2018

    Town City Cookham Maidenhead

    Contact Name Sara Wood

    Contact Email sarawood44@hotmail.com

    Holy Trinity Church's annual candlelit service to mark the beginning of Advent. A special way to start your preparations for a Christmas in Cookham. Music led by the Girls' Choir, Boys' Choir & Men's Choir. Collection in aid of CANCER RESEARCH UK.

