Creating Tomorrow's Stars Audition!

Are you fed up with… Dad thinking he can sing better than Bruno Mars? Mum reckoning she can dance like Beyonce? Your sibling wailing along to every hit on the radio? If your answer is yes… Enter this exciting, inspiring show, and let them see just how talented YOU are!! Saturday 17th November - Auditions 23rd December - Heat 1 6th January - Quarter Finals 20th January - Grand Finals! Prizes 3rd Prize - £200 TK Maxx Voucher 2nd Prize – Weekend Away 3rd Prize – Laptop with Music Software For further information and to download Application, visit www.tomorrowsstars.co.uk Send your completed applications to tomorrowsstars714@gmail.com or posted to Tomorrow's Stars PO box 4924, Maidenhead, SL6 1LT L&C Community Partners Placing the needs of the community at the helm! Collectively L&C is a small group of local individuals who believe in energising the community through inspiring and fun projects. The remit within the team consists of many years of experience encompassing the business and entertainment field which includes event management, gala dinners, award ceremonies, festivals as well as the performing arts arena such as appearances on BBC TV shows, live concert performances, radio airplay, busking and awards for International Songwriting.