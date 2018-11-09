SITE INDEX

    • Swan Lifeline Christmas Bazaar 2018

    Swan Lifeline Christmas Bazaar 2018
    Start 11:00AM Saturday - 17 Nov 2018

    End 03:00PM Saturday - 17 Nov 2018

    Town City Eton

    Contact Name Swan Lifeline

    Contact Email swanlifelinecio@hotmail.com

    Website URL swanlifeline.org.uk

    An opportunity to visit the centre to see the on going developments and facilities Swan Lifeline have to offer in order to provide efficient and effective treatment for swans in the Thames Valley and surrounding area. You will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Mulled wine on arrival. There will be various stalls on the day featuring Handmade crafts, Stocking fillers, Cake stall, Music, Hot & Cold refreshments, Raffle and much more! Parking will be available on the day but please follow signs on arrival. Please may we remind you that dogs are not allowed on site.

