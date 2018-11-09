Swan Lifeline Christmas Bazaar 2018

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 17 Nov 2018
End 03:00PM Saturday - 17 Nov 2018
Town City Eton
Contact Name Swan Lifeline
Contact Email swanlifelinecio@hotmail.com
An opportunity to visit the centre to see the on going developments and facilities Swan Lifeline have to offer in order to provide efficient and effective treatment for swans in the Thames Valley and surrounding area. You will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Mulled wine on arrival. There will be various stalls on the day featuring Handmade crafts, Stocking fillers, Cake stall, Music, Hot & Cold refreshments, Raffle and much more! Parking will be available on the day but please follow signs on arrival. Please may we remind you that dogs are not allowed on site.
