The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins – Maidenhead Choral Society

    2018-12-24 19:30:00

    Start 07:30PM Monday - 24 Dec 2018

    Price 10.00 £

    Contact Name Catherine del Campo

    Contact Email catherinemosborn@hotmail.com

    Website URL https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/572747

    Maidenhead Choral Society will be holding their autumn concert on 24th November 2018 at 7:30pm. The main piece of the evening is The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins — to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI. The choir will also sing the Brahms, Liebeslieder Waltzes, then there will be a piano duet from the choir's very talented accompanist, Gillian Salmon, and guest pianist, Nigel Wilkinson. Tickets are £10, and children are admitted free of charge. Maidenhead Choral Society welcomes new members in all parts (soprano, alto, tenor and bass), and there are no auditions. Next spring's concert will be the lovely Fauré Requiem.

