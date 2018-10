Learn more about the fascinating wildlife of the Jubilee River at this Datchet Village Society event at 7.30pm on Thursday 15 November in St Mary’s Church Rooms (behind St Mary's Church, the Green, Datchet SL3 9JH). Local expert Brian Clews will be giving an illustrated talk, revealing more about the wildlife that has been attracted to the river. Brian has written many books for the RSPB and has contributed to dozens of Berkshire wildlife guides. He has a special interest in the Jubilee River. Having surveyed both banks of the river every week for more than 10 years, his knowledge is second to none. Everyone is welcome. A small entrance fee will be charged: £3 DVS members, £5 non-members, to cover costs and hall hire, and drinks and nibbles afterwards. (Please bring your DVS membership card). For more information, see www.DatchetVillageSociety.org.uk