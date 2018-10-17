Halloween Ghost Stories

It's "All Hallows Eve when ghoulies, ghosties and long legged beasties roam the earth. Come and join our resident paranormal investigator, Prof. Fredericks, (if you survived our Ghost Walks that is!). Pull up a chair, oh and make sure the lights are on, then listen to tales of spooky goings on at the Stubbings Estate…….. stories of the ‘Grey Lady’, the ‘Hanged Highwayman’ and the ‘Thicket Beast’…… tales to make the blood run cold and give you sleepless nights. Oh and remember to check under the bed! The evening will include a drink and nibbles on arrival, choice of a main meal and a range of desserts. Additional drinks (alcoholic and soft) will be available to purchase on the night. The Cafe will open at 6.45 pm with spooking Ghost Stories commencing at 7.00 pm. Tickets are available online only.