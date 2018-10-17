Halloween, Walk With The Ghosts at Stubbings

SITE INDEX

    Start 06:00PM Thursday - 25 Oct 2018

    End 08:30PM Saturday - 27 Oct 2018

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Stubbings Offices

    Contact Email info@stubbingsnursery.co.uk

    Website URL https://www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/ghost-walks/

    Join fellow ghoulish thrill seekers at Stubbings for dinner and a walk to remember. Included in the ticket price will be a light dinner in the Cafe, along with a 25 minute walk round the grounds of the old Manor house. Tickets:- Adults £18 / Child £15 Tickets available online only

