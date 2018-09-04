Masterworks for violin and piano

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 22 Sept 2018
End 10:00PM Saturday - 22 Sept 2018
Price 8.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Martin Ashford
Contact Email ashfo24@gmail.com
Saturday 22nd September at 7.30 pm: a recital of music for violin and piano, featuring the Bulgarian-born violinist Emil Chakalov with Canadian pianist Carlina Carr. Emil is a former student of the Guildhall School and leader of the English National Ballet Philharmonic. They will be playing sonatas by Mozart, Fauré and Ravel – for more information see www.musicinmarlow.org.uk. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £8 from 01628 486227, www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow, or on the door. Family discounts available.
