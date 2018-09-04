Kick start Christmas with Windsor's Santa Dash taking in Long Walk, the Castle, Queen Victoria and Windsor's great shopping streets! Grab family, friends, colleagues, even dogs for this 5km festive fun run. £20 adults, £7.50 children, under 5's free. Earlybird offer if booked by 30 October.Includes a free Santa suit / children's reindeer antlers & medal. All proceeds donated to Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service. Start at 9am and finish with great offers on winter warmers at some of the fantastic eateries in WIndsor. Book: www.alexanderdevine.org. Tel 01628 822777, fundraising@alexanderdevine.org.