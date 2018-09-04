SITE INDEX

Tue, 04
20 °C
Wed, 05
19 °C
Thu, 06
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • SANTA DASH

    comments 0
    2018-11-25 09:00:00 2018-11-25 11:00:00 UTC SANTA DASH 2921 W 1st St, Coffeyville, KS 67337, USA

    Start 09:00AM Sunday - 25 Nov 2018

    End 11:00AM Sunday - 25 Nov 2018

    Price 20.00 £

    Town City WINDSOR

    Contact Name Julia Philipson

    Contact Email juliap@alexanderdevine.org

    Website URL www.alexanderdevine.org

    Kick start Christmas with Windsor's Santa Dash taking in Long Walk, the Castle, Queen Victoria and Windsor's great shopping streets! Grab family, friends, colleagues, even dogs for this 5km festive fun run. £20 adults, £7.50 children, under 5's free. Earlybird offer if booked by 30 October.Includes a free Santa suit / children's reindeer antlers & medal. All proceeds donated to Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service. Start at 9am and finish with great offers on winter warmers at some of the fantastic eateries in WIndsor. Book: www.alexanderdevine.org. Tel 01628 822777, fundraising@alexanderdevine.org.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    A404 to close in both directions over the weekend

    A404 to close in both directions over the weekend

    Motorists have been warned about a double-header of A404 works and the Maidenhead Half Marathon which will affect key road routes between Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.

     

    1 comment

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved