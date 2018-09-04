Songs for a September Evening

Start 07:00PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018
End 09:30PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018
Price 10.00 £
Town City TWYFORD
Contact Name Lucy Alexander
A concert of well known Operatic Favourites and Songs from the Musicals. Rodgers and Hammerstein; Bernstein; O Sole Mio; Nessun Dorma and many others.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Motorists have been warned about a double-header of A404 works and the Maidenhead Half Marathon which will affect key road routes between Berkshire and Buckinghamshire this weekend.
At least one police officer was hurt in a three-car collision in Maidenhead this morning (Sunday).