    Songs for a September Evening
    2018-09-15 18:00:00 2018-09-15 20:30:00 UTC Songs for a September Evening Station Rd, Twyford RG10 9NT, UK

    Start 07:00PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018

    End 09:30PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018

    Price 10.00 £

    Town City TWYFORD

    Contact Name Lucy Alexander

    Contact Email ceresproms@outlook.com

    A concert of well known Operatic Favourites and Songs from the Musicals. Rodgers and Hammerstein; Bernstein; O Sole Mio; Nessun Dorma and many others.

