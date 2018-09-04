Jim Mullen at Marlow Jazz Club

SITE INDEX

    comments 0
    Price 10.00 £

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Michael Eagleton

    Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co

    Website URL www.marlowjazz.co.uk

    Legendary Scottish guitarist Jim Mullen, world famous for his unique single thumb technique makes a welcome return to Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday September 11th and will be backed by the resident Frank Toms Trio. Winner of many awards, Glasgow born Jim’s long career has included rock and fusion as well as jazz; he was a member of the Average White Band and half of the chart-topping Morrissey/Mullen duo. These days however he is jazz all the way. As a bonus at the Royal British Legion Hall, Jim’s wife, the acclaimed singer Zoė Francis will also be on stage in the second set. Music starts at 8.30pm with admission £10 at the door, but as a good crowd is expected seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.

