Eton College Community Fair

Start 11:00AM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018
End 04:00PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018
Price 2.00 £
Town City Eton, Windsor
Contact Name Charlie Paterson
Contact Email c.paterson@etoncollege.org.uk
The fair is a unique combination of town and gown - a special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music and an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall. A fantastic day out for the whole family. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (50p for children). Free parking available on the Slough Road.
