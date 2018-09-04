SITE INDEX

    Eton College Community Fair

    Eton College Community Fair
    2018-09-15 10:00:00 2018-09-15 15:00:00 UTC Eton College Community Fair Windsor SL4 6DS, UK

    Start 11:00AM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018

    End 04:00PM Saturday - 15 Sept 2018

    Price 2.00 £

    Town City Eton, Windsor

    Contact Name Charlie Paterson

    Contact Email c.paterson@etoncollege.org.uk

    Website URL https://www.etoncollege.com/EtonAction.aspx

    The fair is a unique combination of town and gown - a special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music and an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall. A fantastic day out for the whole family. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (50p for children). Free parking available on the Slough Road.

