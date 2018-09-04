Eton College Community Fair

The fair is a unique combination of town and gown - a special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music and an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall. A fantastic day out for the whole family. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (50p for children). Free parking available on the Slough Road.