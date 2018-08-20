Join Myeloma UK for 'The man who cycled the world in 80 days – Tea with Mark Beaumont' on Saturday, 1 September, 2018. Myeloma UK is a charity dedicated to providing support, advancing myeloma treatment through research, and ultimately improving care for the approximately 17,500 people living with the disease in the UK. Ahead of the renowned Myeloma UK London to Paris cycle, we're celebrating the achievements of the charity and the efforts of the cyclists. Myeloma UK ambassador and creator of the annual cycle, Bob Munro, will join the evening to talk about his journey with myeloma and the importance of the charity’s tireless work for patients. The theme of the afternoon is courage and positivity in the face of adversity. Although we are well on the way to ultimately finding a cure for myeloma, and making it history, there’s a road ahead. Cyclist and adventurer, Mark Beaumont, will join us to share his stories and personal experience of a rough ride: overcoming challenge and pain. What’s more, we'll be hosting a raffle geared up for cycling enthusiasts, with prizes from the likes of, Hobbs of Henley, Henley Practice, Rebellion Brewery and Mark Beaumont himself. General admission tickets: £20 Raffle Tickets: £5 a strip Doors will open at 14:30 Event finishes at 16:45 A selection of teas, coffees and cakes will be available to purchase on the day. This is a Myeloma UK event, funded by Takeda UK on 1 September, 2018. All money from ticket and raffles sales will be donated to Myeloma UK.