"Conkers" Frank Toms' new band

Marlow Jazz Club’s long serving resident pianist Frank Toms has realised an ambition of leading his own ten-piece band. Mystifyingly named “Conkers” the outfit will appear at Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday August 7th, and some big names are promised in the line-up, including top trumpet star Steve Waterman, and, a big favourite at the Club, the award winning saxophonist Karen Sharp. The explanation for “Conkers” – “We play old chestnuts!” Frank’s first appearance for Marlow Jazz Club was exactly 42 years ago, July 1976, in the little function room of the Clayton Arms, Quoiting Square. This event at the Royal British Legion Hall will kick off at 8.30pm. Admission, pay at the door, is £8, although the best seats can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.