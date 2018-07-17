Cookham Regatta is a great family day out with all profits to Rotary designated charities. You can take part in competitive (or not so competitive) boat and landside activities, or just picnic by the river watching others exert themselves, Children’s Rides, Bouncy Castles, Slides, Water ball, Bungee, Sumo Suits, Brass Band, Stalls, Silent Auction, Classic Cars. Enjoy the Beer, Pimms, Scout Burger bar, local curries and thai food. Also bring your dog and try the Fun Dog Show – Enter on the day. Race entries in advance: entry@cookhamregatta.org.uk. : Dragon Boats: £100, 10 Paddlers plus Drummer, professional helm (provided). Canoe Cats: £50 Mixed Crew 7, Helm + 6 paddlers. Cookham Challenge: £280 mixed team 16 for 5 events. Public entry: £6.00, £1.00 (U 16) family of 4 £12. Free Car parking