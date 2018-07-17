Gilad Atzmon at Marlow

Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 10 Jul 2018
End 12:00AM Tuesday - 10 Jul 2018
Price 8.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Michael Eagleton
Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co
Originally from the Middle East, Gilad arrived in this country back in the 80s to take over as saxophonist with Ian Dury’s “Blockheads”. However jazz was always his first love and, featuring powerful alto and tenor saxes, plus clarinet, he has risen to become one of the best known and busiest jazzmen based in this country, either in solo appearances or with his own band the Orient House Ensemble. After an absence of some years Gilad returns to Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday July 10th to feature music associated with his first influence - the great “Bird”, Charlie Parker. At the Royal British Legion Hall, Gilad will be backed by the Frank Toms Trio, from 8.30pm. Admission is £8, pay at the door, but the best seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.
