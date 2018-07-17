Drifters Soul Workshop and Concert

The Maidenhead Community Choir is excited to welcome former Drifters lead singer Steve V King for a soul workshop and concert. Steve will demonstrate how to warm up for soul music, teach a well known Drifters hit and even teach a few cool moves to accompany the music. The concert that follows the workshop is a trip down memory lane, telling the story of the Drifters . Steve will sing all their most famous tunes, backed by the Maidenhead Community Choir and the wokshop participants. This event is open to everybody that loves soul and singing! There is also the option to just come to the concert.