Come & Watch The World Football Cup at Burnham FC

Start 12:00AM Monday - 18 Jun 2018
End 12:00AM Thursday - 28 Jun 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City Burnham
Contact Name Micky Jaffa
Monday 18th June 7 pm Tunisa game. Sunday 24th June1pm Panama . Thursday 28th June 7pm Belgium. Plus any qualifing matches. The first halfhappy hour all draught beer £2.50 a pint then after £3.50 a pint. Low cost barbecue, some kids fun stuff on the Panama game. Viewing on our 2 new large TV screens. Raffles prizes, After match a disco dance.
