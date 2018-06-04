Come & Watch The World Football Cup at Burnham FC

Monday 18th June 7 pm Tunisa game. Sunday 24th June1pm Panama . Thursday 28th June 7pm Belgium. Plus any qualifing matches. The first halfhappy hour all draught beer £2.50 a pint then after £3.50 a pint. Low cost barbecue, some kids fun stuff on the Panama game. Viewing on our 2 new large TV screens. Raffles prizes, After match a disco dance.