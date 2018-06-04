SITE INDEX

    Come & Watch The World Football Cup at Burnham FC
    Start 12:00AM Monday - 18 Jun 2018

    End 12:00AM Thursday - 28 Jun 2018

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City Burnham

    Contact Name Micky Jaffa

    Contact Email burnhamhall@hotmail.com

    Monday 18th June 7 pm Tunisa game. Sunday 24th June1pm Panama . Thursday 28th June 7pm Belgium. Plus any qualifing matches. The first halfhappy hour all draught beer £2.50 a pint then after £3.50 a pint. Low cost barbecue, some kids fun stuff on the Panama game. Viewing on our 2 new large TV screens. Raffles prizes, After match a disco dance.

