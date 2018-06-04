HIGHER HEIGHTS WEEKEND

Start 11:30AM Sunday - 10 Jun 2018
End 01:30PM Sunday - 10 Jun 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City BURNHAM
Contact Name NATHAN
Contact Email hhcchurch2017@gmail.com
A free entry family friendly church service. We are a great people, love people and a bit of dance. We are casual and welcoming The environment is conducive for kids to have fun and learn creatively. You will have a relevant word of advice to take home which is very handy. Live band every Sunday. We promise you will love it. A free cup of tea and a snack. www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ_8WcvJ9u0
Top Ten Articles
A Burnham Royal British Legion member has been accused of ‘stolen valour’ after new evidence emerged which contradicts his claims about his military past.
Accusations that a Burnham man is fraudulently claiming to be a Northern Ireland and Falklands veteran are the work of ‘malicious Facebook trolls’, he has said.