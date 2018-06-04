HIGHER HEIGHTS WEEKEND

A free entry family friendly church service. We are a great people, love people and a bit of dance. We are casual and welcoming The environment is conducive for kids to have fun and learn creatively. You will have a relevant word of advice to take home which is very handy. Live band every Sunday. We promise you will love it. A free cup of tea and a snack. www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ_8WcvJ9u0