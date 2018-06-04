SITE INDEX

Mon, 04
19 °C
Tue, 05
18 °C
Wed, 06
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • HIGHER HEIGHTS WEEKEND

    comments 0
    HIGHER HEIGHTS WEEKEND
    2018-06-10 10:30:00 2018-06-10 12:30:00 UTC HIGHER HEIGHTS WEEKEND Windsor Ln, Burnham, Slough SL1 7HN, UK

    Start 11:30AM Sunday - 10 Jun 2018

    End 01:30PM Sunday - 10 Jun 2018

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City BURNHAM

    Contact Name NATHAN

    Contact Email hhcchurch2017@gmail.com

    Website URL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ_8WcvJ9u0

    A free entry family friendly church service. We are a great people, love people and a bit of dance. We are casual and welcoming The environment is conducive for kids to have fun and learn creatively. You will have a relevant word of advice to take home which is very handy. Live band every Sunday. We promise you will love it. A free cup of tea and a snack. www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ_8WcvJ9u0

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved