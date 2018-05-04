Classic Car and Bike Show

Start 09:00AM Sunday - 24 Jun 2018
End 06:00PM Sunday - 24 Jun 2018
Price 4.00 £
Town City Bourne End
Contact Name George Gatrell
Contact Email george.gatrell@btopenworld.com
Hedsor Club in Bourne End is hosting their successful annual classic car & bike show. Classic cars from all classes of British cars, American cars, Pick-ups, Hotrods, Bikes & Trikes will be on display for all those car and bike enthusiasts. The licenced bar will be open from l2pm and there will be refreshments and stalls. Hedsor has an air conditioned hall if in need of a cool down if hot weather arrives on the day. Anyone interested in showing their classic vehicle please see details on https://www.justdanze.co (events & shows) or if anyone requiring a trading space for a stall then please call George on 07721 842142 We look forward to seeing you there.
