Marlow Choral Society Concert

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
End 10:00PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Carol Austin
Contact Email carol.austin@btconnect.com
Marlow Choral Society sings Durufle's Requiem and Vivaldi's Kyrie at All Saints Church, Marlow, on Saturday 5th May at 7.30pm. Conducted by Chris Grant with the Cygnus Orchestra of London and Colin Spinks playing the organ. Marlow Choral Society is a registered charity. Tickets £13 will be available at the door on the night.
