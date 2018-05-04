SITE INDEX

    • Marlow Choral Society Concert

    Start 07:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    End 10:00PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Carol Austin

    Contact Email carol.austin@btconnect.com

    Website URL www.marlowchoralsociety.org.uk

    Marlow Choral Society sings Durufle's Requiem and Vivaldi's Kyrie at All Saints Church, Marlow, on Saturday 5th May at 7.30pm. Conducted by Chris Grant with the Cygnus Orchestra of London and Colin Spinks playing the organ. Marlow Choral Society is a registered charity. Tickets £13 will be available at the door on the night.

