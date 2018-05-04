SITE INDEX

    Viewpoint Photography Exhibition
    2018-05-16 09:00:00 2018-05-20 14:00:00 UTC Viewpoint Photography Exhibition Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH

    Start 10:00AM Wednesday - 16 May 2018

    End 03:00PM Sunday - 20 May 2018

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Lou Griffiths

    Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions

    Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH Dates 16th May – 20th May 2018 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Our Viewpoint exhibition showcases images from photographers that illustrate the range of effects that can be generated by selecting an ideal vantage point. The images featured in this exhibition have all sought to experiment with the viewpoint in order to present us with new and unexpected perspectives. VIEWPOINT is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : www. Thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Email : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: ©Jing Zhou

