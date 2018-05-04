Viewpoint Photography Exhibition

Start 10:00AM Wednesday - 16 May 2018
End 03:00PM Sunday - 20 May 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Lou Griffiths
Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk
Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions
Location Bray House, Westcott Way, Maidenhead, SL6 3QH Dates 16th May – 20th May 2018 Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Our Viewpoint exhibition showcases images from photographers that illustrate the range of effects that can be generated by selecting an ideal vantage point. The images featured in this exhibition have all sought to experiment with the viewpoint in order to present us with new and unexpected perspectives. VIEWPOINT is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. W : www. Thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions T : 0800 028 7338 E : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Email : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: ©Jing Zhou
