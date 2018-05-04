SITE INDEX

    Royal Weddings in Windsor
    Start 10:30AM Saturday - 12 May 2018

    End 03:30PM Saturday - 12 May 2018

    Price 0.00 £

    Town City windsor

    Come and explore the history of royal weddings that have taken place in Windsor. Make a card to send to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and a fun flag to wave on their wedding day. Fun for all ages. This event has been organised in collaboration with the Thames Valley History Festival. 10am-4pm. Free entry. Donations Welcome. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel: 01628 685686. For other Thames Valley History Events: https://tickets.windsor.gov.uk/sales/arts-and-events/thames-valley-history-festival

