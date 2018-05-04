Royal Weddings in Windsor

Start 10:30AM Saturday - 12 May 2018
End 03:30PM Saturday - 12 May 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City windsor
Contact Name W&RB Museum
Come and explore the history of royal weddings that have taken place in Windsor. Make a card to send to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle and a fun flag to wave on their wedding day. Fun for all ages. This event has been organised in collaboration with the Thames Valley History Festival. 10am-4pm. Free entry. Donations Welcome. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel: 01628 685686. For other Thames Valley History Events: https://tickets.windsor.gov.uk/sales/arts-and-events/thames-valley-history-festival
Top Ten Articles
Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.