Wedding Card Making

Start 10:30AM Saturday - 05 May 2018
End 03:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
Price 2.00 £
Town City windsor
Contact Name W&RB Museum
Come and create a Wedding card to give to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 10am-4pm. Free entry for Advantage Card holders. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum for more information.
