    comments 0
    2018-05-05 09:30:00 2018-05-05 14:30:00 UTC Wedding Card Making Windsor SL4 1LR, UK

    Start 10:30AM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    End 03:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    Price 2.00 £

    Town City windsor

    Contact Name W&RB Museum

    Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk

    Come and create a Wedding card to give to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 10am-4pm. Free entry for Advantage Card holders. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum for more information.

