Feelin’ My Way – classic jazz for a summer’s afternoon.

The roots of jazz go way back, to a time long before the big swing bands or bebop came along. This concert will draw on an earlier tradition, almost from the 'roots' of jazz and featuring the kind of tuneful jazz heard in the 1920s and 30s. It features the Danzon Duo of jazz guitarists, who have been reviving the sound of an era before Django Reinhardt's gipsy style. And we've added to that the piano of Nick Gill, master of ragtime, stomp and stride, with the clarinet of Mike Wills. If you like trad jazz, you’ll love this! Sunday 1st July, 3.30 pm. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets including tea and cake £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or by phoning 01628 486227.