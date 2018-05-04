SITE INDEX

Fri, 04
17 °C
Sat, 05
21 °C
Sun, 06
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Taplow Girls' Choir performing at Christ Church URC, Marlow

    comments 0
    Taplow Girls' Choir performing at Christ Church URC, Marlow
    2018-05-13 18:30:00 2018-05-13 20:30:00 UTC Taplow Girls' Choir performing at Christ Church URC, Marlow Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

    Start 07:30PM Sunday - 13 May 2018

    End 09:30PM Sunday - 13 May 2018

    Price 10.00 £

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Martin Ashford

    Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Fresh from a tour of the Rhineland, Taplow Girls' Choir will be bringing a programme of solos, ensembles and full choir pieces with music from the 16th century to the present day. Works by Vittoria, Handel, Mozart, Britten and Paul Simon will be among the choral mix. There are 45 girls in the choir, aged 10-15, drawn from a wide area around East Berks and South Bucks and admitted to the choir after audition. Sunday 13th May, 7.30 pm. At Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow or by phoning 01628 486227. Concert in support of Christian Aid.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved