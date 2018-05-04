Join Trinity Concert Band in Reading for their "Midsummer Music" concert, celebrating the summer solstice! As well as containing major works by Nigel Hess (The Lochnagar Suite) and Frank Ticheli (An American Elegy), Trinity Concert Band’s summer concert highlights its talented players. The saxophone section captures the Big Band sound in 'Saxophoning'; the famous duet from Bizet's 'The Pearl Fishers' (arranged for two euphonium players) and a performance on cornet of the evocative 'Share My Yoke' complete the solo offerings. For classical music lovers we offer Offenbach’s overture to 'Orpheus in the Underworld' and Saint-Saëns’ 'Carnival of the Animals', while a selection from Michael Kamen’s score to 'Band of Brothers' will delight fans of film music. A cornucopia of band music for a summer’s evening! The newly refurbished theatre at Leighton Park School is a perfect venue to see and hear the best of Trinity Concert Band. Tickets will cost £12 in advance or £13 on the door. Under 16’s get free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.trinityband.co.uk for more information.