Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band - Spring Concert

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
End 09:45PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
Price 8.00 £
Town City Twyford
Contact Name Marie Wharmby
Contact Email waltham.band@gmail.com
Join Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band to welcome in the spring with a "Light n' Popular" programme of songs performed with a Brass Band twist! Joined by special guests The Barbarettes, start your bank holiday weekend on an upbeat!
Top Ten Articles
Scaffolding put up as part of the Colonnade demolition for the Chapel Arches project has collapsed.
All lanes at junction five of the M4 eastbound have been shut following a collision between vehicles.