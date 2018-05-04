SITE INDEX

    Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band - Spring Concert
    Start 07:30PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    End 09:45PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    Price 8.00 £

    Town City Twyford

    Contact Name Marie Wharmby

    Contact Email waltham.band@gmail.com

    Website URL http://www.walthamband.com/

    Join Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band to welcome in the spring with a "Light n' Popular" programme of songs performed with a Brass Band twist! Joined by special guests The Barbarettes, start your bank holiday weekend on an upbeat!

